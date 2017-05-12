"King Arthur" cast opens up about new film

The story of King Arthur is a legend that has been told around the world for several centuries, from the serious to the farcical. Now, Guy Ritchie has reimagined the story in his newest film, "King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword."

Charlie Hunnam stars as the titular Arthur in the movie -- which takes place before he realizes he is destined to serve as king. Jude Law stars as Arthur's villainous uncle, King Vortigern. Other actors in the film include Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen and Djimon Hounsou.

Ahead of the film's premiere, Ritchie and some of the cast opened up to CBS News to share their thoughts on the legend of King Arthur and how this new film takes the tale in an unexpected direction.