The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
AP January 4, 2017, 9:33 AM

Kim Kardashian makes long-awaited return to social media

35 Photos

Kim Kardashian attends Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 2, 2016 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has made her long-awaited return to social media, three months after going silent in the wake of being held up and robbed of millions of dollars in jewelry at a Paris hotel.

Kardashian posted a picture of her with husband Kanye West and their two children on Instagram on Tuesday and captioned the photo, “family.” It was her first post on the platform since Oct. 3. She also returned to Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook with a series of posts. She responded to a fan’s excitement about her return with the note, “I missed you guys!”

Kardashian was known to be ever-present on social media before the Paris incident.

West and Kardashian have been the subject of breakup rumors following West’s hospitalization in November.

family

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular