The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
By Alex Sundby CBS News January 18, 2017, 10:25 AM

Kevin O'Leary, "Shark Tank" judge, jumps into race to take on Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Television personality Kevin O’Leary arrives at the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, Nov. 22, 2015.

Reuters/David McNew

Kevin O’Leary, a judge on the reality show “Shark Tank,” threw his chapeau into the ring Wednesday for the race to take on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

O’Leary entered into a crowded field running to lead Canada’s Conservative Party with a tweet.

“It’s official, I’m in,” O’Leary said. “The Conservative Party of Canada needs a candidate who can beat Justin Trudeau and bring back jobs to this country!”

O’Leary later announced his decision on Canadian broadcaster CTV, CNBC reported.

O’Leary’s announcement comes a day after 13 other candidates for the leadership position participated in a French-language debate.

O’Leary, who was born in Montreal, has said he was working on learning French again, a key skill for leading the dual-language nation, the Reuters news agency reports.

The leadership vote is scheduled for May.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular