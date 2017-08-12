Ky. mayor: 2 Confederate statues to come down after Charlottesville

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The mayor of Lexington, Kentucky, says after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, he is taking the steps to remove two Confederate-era statues from the lawn of a former courthouse.

Mayor Jim Gray tweeted Saturday he will ask the Lexington-Fayette County Urban County Council at its Tuesday work session to ask a state military commission for permission to take down the statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge.

Gray tweeted he intended to make the announcement next week, but the "tragic events in Charlottesville" had accelerated his announcement.

I am taking action to relocate the Confederate statues. We have thoroughly examined this issue, and heard from many of our citizens. — Mayor Jim Gray (@JimGrayLexKY) August 12, 2017

The tragic events in Charlottesville today have accelerated the announcement I intended to make next week. — Mayor Jim Gray (@JimGrayLexKY) August 12, 2017

Tuesday I will ask Council to support Lexington’s petition to the Ky Military Heritage Commission, a required next step. Details to come. — Mayor Jim Gray (@JimGrayLexKY) August 12, 2017

Lexington's Confederate statues of Breckinridge & Hunt Morgan located at our Historic Courthouse, which will soon be our new visitors center — Mayor Jim Gray (@JimGrayLexKY) August 12, 2017

Violent clashes occurred Saturday between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville. Three people were killed, including a woman who died after a driver plowed into a group of peaceful marchers. Dozens more were injured.

The nationalists had gathered to protest the city's plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.