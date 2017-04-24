By Andrea Park CBS News April 24, 2017, 4:23 PM

Kenny G holds impromptu performance on flight

Kenny G performs onstage during the “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. 

Some good airplane-related news has finally surfaced, at least for light jazz fans -- passengers were treated to a free show by saxophonist Kenny G. 

TMZ posted a video of the musician playing his soprano sax on a flight from Tampa to Los Angeles on Saturday. 

The impromptu performance happened when a flight attendance announced they were raising money for Relay for Life. The renowned artist said if everyone on the plane could raise at least $2,000, he would treat the passengers to a little concert. 

The sax player assured passengers over an in-flight announcement he wasn’t playing for attention for himself -- only for a good cause. He played an impressive solo as he walked through the plane’s rows.

