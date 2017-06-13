Katy Perry changes lyric reportedly about Taylor Swift

Katy Perry wants to show the world she is very intent on ending her feud with Taylor Swift.

During her 96-hour YouTube livestream, Perry changed some key lyrics to "Swish Swish," a song that is rumored to be a diss track about Swift.

Perry finished her livestream event by performing at an outdoor concert on Monday to promote her new album, "Witness."

During "Swish Swish" -- which Perry has said is an anti-bullying anthem -- the singer changed the line "Don't you come for me" to something very different: "God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl."

On Saturday, Perry said of the feud that she was "ready to let it go."

"I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her," said Perry. "I think it's actually, like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying? And I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she's a fantastic songwriter."

The olive branch came after Swift made her music available to stream again on the same day as Perry's album release for "Witness" on Friday.