Kathy Griffin takes photos with "beheaded" Trump

Kathy Griffin posted a shocking video of a photo shoot in which she held a prop severed head of President Trump. 

Tyler Shields/Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin sent shockwaves through the internet when she posed with a "beheaded" President Trump. 

The comedian looks somber in pictures that are reminiscent of ISIS beheading videos and photos. She holds a facsimile of Mr. Trump's detached, bloodied head by the hair. 

The photo was taken by Tyler Shields, who is known for controversial art, including a photo of Clint Eastwood's daughter burning a $100,000 Hermes handbag. 

Griffin tweeted in a graphic video post, "I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker ...  OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief." 

The tweet immediately received blowback. 

"I am as anti-trump as they come but this is disgusting & vile. You do not represent liberals or the resistance with this trash," wrote one Twitter user. 

