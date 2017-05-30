Kathy Griffin takes photos with "beheaded" Trump

Kathy Griffin sent shockwaves through the internet when she posed with a "beheaded" President Trump.

The comedian looks somber in pictures that are reminiscent of ISIS beheading videos and photos. She holds a facsimile of Mr. Trump's detached, bloodied head by the hair.

The photo was taken by Tyler Shields, who is known for controversial art, including a photo of Clint Eastwood's daughter burning a $100,000 Hermes handbag.

Griffin tweeted in a graphic video post, "I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker ... OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

The tweet immediately received blowback.

"I am as anti-trump as they come but this is disgusting & vile. You do not represent liberals or the resistance with this trash," wrote one Twitter user.

@kathygriffin @tylershields I am as anti-trump as they come but this is disgusting & vile. You do not represent liberals or the resistance with this trash. — Mandy Hale (@MissMandyHale) May 30, 2017

@kathygriffin @tylershields I was horrified by Obama effigy being hung in the back of a pick up truck. I'm also horrified by this. — Sue O'Connell (@SueNBCBoston) May 30, 2017

@kathygriffin You're morally bankrupt. I would take the same stand if a Conservative Celebrity did this to a Dem. @CNN should fire you ASAP. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 30, 2017