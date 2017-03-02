Jordan Peele is planning a whole series of horror movies about “social demons”

Fans who loved Jordan Peele’s racial-themed thriller “Get Out” are in luck.

Peele told Business Insider that he plans to make four more films of the same genre, which he describes as movies dealing with “social demons.”

“I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade,” Peele said. “The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of, especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

“Get Out” centers on Chris, a young black man who finds things are frighteningly amiss when he and his white girlfriend visit her family in her all-white hometown -- minus a few catatonic black houseworkers.

The movie has received near-unanimous praise with a 99 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.