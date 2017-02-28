Jon Stewart visits the "Late Show" with a message to the media

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart interrupted Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” Monday to deliver a tough message to the media.

After admitting he missed being on TV regularly and unloading some thoughts about President Donald Trump he’d been storing up, Stewart took aim at the press, addressing them like a recently dumped pal with a very NSFW appeal that made former subordinate Colbert a bit nervous.

“Hey media, so I heard Donald Trump broke up with you,” Stewart said. “It stings a little doesn’t it? You finally thought you’d met your match -- a blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well, now it’s over. Well, good riddance, I say. Kick him to the curb.”

The appearance came just shy of a month since Stewart’s last appearance on the program.

“It is time for you to get your groove back media,” Stewart advised, “’cause let’s face facts, you kind of let yourself go a little bit. Putting on a few too many pundits, obsessing 24 hours a day, seven days a week about this one guy. ‘What’s Donny up to? Did he say anything about us? Do you think he’s gonna come on our show?’”

Stewart insisted the growing rift between the White House and the press corps should be seen as “an amazing opportunity for self-reflection and improvement.”

“Instead of worrying about whether Trump is un-American or if he thinks that you’re the enemy or if he’s being mean to you ... do something for yourself. Take up a hobby,” Stewart said. “I recommend journalism.”