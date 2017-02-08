John Oliver, Stephen Colbert call covering Trump exhausting on “Late Show”

It’s been a long four months for John Oliver since “Last Week Tonight” went on hiatus just after Election Day.

With Oliver’s weekly HBO series returning Sunday night, he stopped by the “Late Show” to catch up with Stephen Colbert and vent some of his frustrations about the first two weeks of the Donald Trump presidency.

“Until Inauguration Day, nothing was really happening. It was just being tied to a train track, watching the train coming,” Oliver told Colbert. “And then, of course, Inauguration Day is the train hitting you and you’re thinking, ‘Yep, that felt pretty much how I thought it was going to feel.’”

Oliver and Colbert agreed that the speed with which the president has been issuing executive orders and nominating cabinet candidates some find problematic has been a challenge to his critics’ stamina.

“It is exhausting. It feels like his Inauguration Day was 114 years ago,” Oliver said.

When Colbert suggested it would be a long four years for opponents of Trump, Oliver quickly corrected him. “Or eight, or 12. Why not 12? Words don’t mean anything anymore, why would numbers?”

Oliver -- a green card holder -- specifically took issue with the president’s immigration ban and how it was implemented last month.

“I have an American wife and an American son now, but who knows what’s enough? Having a green card used to be enough, and yet what we saw with that executive order on immigration -- that debacle -- things are not what they were supposed to be,” Oliver said. “We held up translators -- Afghan and Iraqi translators -- at the border who have bled for a country they’ve never visited, have sacrificed family members for this country. This president has done neither of these things, so it’s a little hard to swallow him telling people whether they should be a benefit to America or not.”

Check out the full interview here: