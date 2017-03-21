Joe Piscopo won’t run for governor as a Republican in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. -- Joe Piscopo won’t run as a Republican in New Jersey’s upcoming governor’s race, but the comedian best known for his Frank Sinatra impression on “Saturday Night Live” says he is “more serious than ever” about joining the field as an independent.

Piscopo was a longtime Democrat who recently became a backer of Republican President Donald Trump. His potential candidacy to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie has been a constant question mark in New Jersey, which along with Virginia is one of only two governor’s races in the U.S. this year.

The news that the radio host is skipping the Republican primary and leaving the party to become an independent comes ahead of a pending registration deadline and sets him up for a long-shot third-party bid.

“I am more serious about this than ever before. We’re coming up with initiatives. It’s all working out,” Piscopo said. “I’m very, very excited to have an opportunity to help the people of New Jersey. I’m not being coy. I’m very careful and respectful.”

Piscopo said he reached the decision because of the pending April 3 deadline to declare in the primary, which would force him to quit his radio job because of rules mandating that candidates get equal time on public airwaves. He also cited the need to set up campaign committees, which he hasn’t yet done.

He now faces a June 6 deadline to file as an independent but says he hasn’t decided when he will.

If Piscopo runs, he’ll join a field that will be winnowed after the June 6 primary. The leading Democratic candidate is Phil Murphy, a former Wall Street executive and Obama administration ambassador. Christie’s top deputy, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, has led polls on the GOP side.

Piscopo says he would focus his campaign on “property tax, property tax and property tax,” citing the perennial issue in a state with the country’s highest such levies.

“The message is let’s make New Jersey livable again,” he said, echoing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” mantra. “It’s about the people. It all comes down to the over-taxation.”