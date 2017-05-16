Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host for 2018

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

That at least seems to be the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's approach to the Oscars, as the annual film awards are set to have Jimmy Kimmel return as host next year, the Academy announced Tuesday.

Kimmel will host the Oscars once again in 2018, his second consecutive year, with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd also returning.

"Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl [Boone Isaacs], Dawn [Hudson] and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd," Kimmel said in a statement. "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!"

Kimmel infamously presided over this year's awards, where a mix-up backstage led to "La La Land" being mistakingly announced as the best picture winner when the award was really supposed to go to "Moonlight."

"Our Oscars team this year delivered a show that hit every high note," Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said. "Jimmy brought back the essence and light touch of the greatest hosts of Oscars' past. Mike and Jennifer's love of movies is infectious and touched every aspect of the show. This is the perfect team to lead us into the ninth decade."

The 90th annual Academy Awards will be held March 4, 2018 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.