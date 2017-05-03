By Andrea Park CBS/AP May 3, 2017, 4:40 PM

Jim Gaffigan says wife Jeannie Gaffigan had surgery on brain tumor

Comedian, performer Jim Gaffigan and writer Jeannie Gaffigan attend 10th Annual Stand Up For Heroes at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2016 in New York City.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan says on social media that he and his family are taking care of his wife and writing partner Jeannie Gaffigan after she got surgery to remove a serious brain tumor.

Gaffigan said on his social media pages Monday that two weeks ago an MRI revealed that Jeannie Gaffigan had a large, life-threatening tumor around her brain stem. He says after nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed, and she's now recovering at home.

He posted a photo of two of his young children, with one wearing a stethoscope, sitting on her hospital bed and wrote, "'Mom takes care of us. Now we take of her.' The miracle of baby medicine. Thanks for the prayers everyone."

"Mom takes care of us. Now we take of her." The miracle of baby medicine. Thanks for the prayers everyone. @jeanniegaffigan http://www.whosay.com/l/yGLc9zK

Posted by Jim Gaffigan on Monday, May 1, 2017

Jeannie Gaffigan posted on her Instagram page "I'm coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I'm alive!" She also thanked her doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. 

I'm coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I'm alive!

A post shared by @jeanniegaffigan on

The 50-year-old Jim Gaffigan is among the most popular stand-up comics in the country, and Jeannie Gaffigan both co-writes his material and produces his TV specials. She was also producer and writer on "The Jim Gaffigan Show," his sitcom that ran for two seasons on the TV Land cable network.

The two have five children together.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
