Jim Gaffigan says wife Jeannie Gaffigan had surgery on brain tumor

Comedian Jim Gaffigan says on social media that he and his family are taking care of his wife and writing partner Jeannie Gaffigan after she got surgery to remove a serious brain tumor.

Gaffigan said on his social media pages Monday that two weeks ago an MRI revealed that Jeannie Gaffigan had a large, life-threatening tumor around her brain stem. He says after nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed, and she's now recovering at home.

He posted a photo of two of his young children, with one wearing a stethoscope, sitting on her hospital bed and wrote, "'Mom takes care of us. Now we take of her.' The miracle of baby medicine. Thanks for the prayers everyone."

"Mom takes care of us. Now we take of her." The miracle of baby medicine. Thanks for the prayers everyone.

Jeannie Gaffigan posted on her Instagram page "I'm coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I'm alive!" She also thanked her doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

I'm coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I'm alive!

The 50-year-old Jim Gaffigan is among the most popular stand-up comics in the country, and Jeannie Gaffigan both co-writes his material and produces his TV specials. She was also producer and writer on "The Jim Gaffigan Show," his sitcom that ran for two seasons on the TV Land cable network.

The two have five children together.