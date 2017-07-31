Body of missing swimmer found off Long Island

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- The body of a missing swimmer who was last seen off Smith Point Beach on Long Island has been found, CBS New York reports.

Police say 19-year-old Jevoney White's body was located Monday morning by a Suffolk County park ranger on the east side of the Old Inlet Breach off Fire Island.

Police said he went missing around 6:45 p.m. Sunday after going into the water with a group of friends at Smith Point County Park.

A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was on Smith Point Beach moments after White went under water. She told CBS New York "they just saw him disappear, basically."

"One of the friends told me they too had a struggle with the tide," she said.

Park rangers say both White and his girlfriend were struggling to stay above water. One of the rangers was able to swim out and rescue the teen's girlfriend, bringing her to shore. But despite her best efforts, the ranger wasn't able to save the other teen.

"The girlfriend was really crying," the woman said. "All I could do is comfort her with prayers."

An extensive search was conducted overnight by Suffolk County marine and aviation units, the U.S. Coast Guard, park rangers and other agencies. The search resumed early Monday morning before the teen's body was found.

The O'Neill family, who has been coming to the beach for 30 years, says the water is tough even for the most seasoned swimmers.

"You can't swim without lifeguards, it's very dangerous," said Brian O'Neill. "All the time."

But it also makes it a challenge for lifeguards.

"It's a battle as the crowds grow heavier and heavier and move further east," said Suffolk County Parks Chief Lifeguard Robert Kolar.

The medical examiner is working to determine White's cause of death.