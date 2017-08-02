JetBlue flight diverted due to odor coming from cockpit

A JetBlue Airways plane heading from California to Florida was diverted to Oklahoma City early Wednesday due to an unknown odor coming from the cockpit, reports CBS Oklahoma City affiliate KWTV.

The jetliner landed at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) at approximately 2:00 a.m., according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Soon after, members of the Oklahoma City Fire Department treated five of the plane's 135 passengers for breathing problems associated with the odor, KWTV says.

At least eight ambulances were called to the scene.

Oxygen tanks were used to help several passengers breathe, the station reports.

JetBlue sent a plane from New York to WRWA to resume the flight.

Authorities haven't determined the source of the odor.