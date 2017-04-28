Jennifer Lopez stuns in revealing dress at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez might have topped her 2000 Grammy Awards dress on Thursday night.

The singer, who is often credited with popularizing the barely-there dress trend, arrived at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami donning a black dress by Julien Macdonald with a plunging neckline, open sheer panels and a sky-high thigh-high slit.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Lopez attended the awards show without her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and debuted her new Spanish language single, "Mirate."

After her heartfelt performance, Lopez told ET of the single, "It's an emotional song. A lot of the songs on the album are like that, even the up-tempo ones have like this beautiful lyrical content ... about love and life."

"I think it's one of the best albums I've made in a long time and i'm super proud of it," she said, adding that Rodriguez "loves" her new music.

"I'm so excited, you know, every time I finish something, I bring it home and I want him to hear it," she said. "He's so supportive. He's such a supportive person and he's so lovely."

Lopez explained that Rodriguez was working in Connecticut and couldn't make it to the show.