Jennifer Lopez opens up on relationship with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez opened up on her new beau Alex Rodriguez.

The singer, who brought the former Yankee to last Monday's Met Gala, talked about her relationship on the "Today Show," reports ET.

When hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie asked Lopez if Rodriguez can hold his own on the dance floor, she hesitated and said, "He … He … is. He's a good dancer. We have a good time. Again, one of the things I love is that he loves to dance and I love to dance."

Kotb and Guthrie teased her and said maybe her hesitations meant he can't dance, Lopez responded, "No, I never said that! He can dance. He can merengue."

"He does all the important stuff for me," Lopez continued. "When the Spanish music comes on, he knows what he is doing."

As for their new press-created moniker, J-Rod, Lopez said she doesn't mind the nickname, though she does not like A-Lo.

Rodriguez proved himself the perfect Instagram boyfriend at the Met Gala when he was caught snapping pics of his girlfriend on the red carpet. The two shared several photos from their red carpet debut on Instagram.