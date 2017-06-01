Jennifer Garner sets the record straight on People cover

Jennifer Garner is clearing the air about her People magazine cover.

The actress wrote on Facebook that she did not authorize the article. The cover features a portrait of Garner with the headline "Jennifer Garner: Life after heartbreak."

The article describes how Garner is coping with her divorce from Ben Affleck, saying that the split was "the most difficult decision for her" and their three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The unnamed source also told People that the actress isn't ready to get back in the dating scene because "Ben was the love of her life." The couple separated in 2015 and filed for divorce in April.

Garner called celebrity gossip articles about her "ridiculous" and said that she has been the subject of many rumors, including ones that claim she is pregnant.

"Before my mom's garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight: I did not pose for this cover," she said, "I did not participate in or authorize this article."

She also added that she is quite happy with her life right now, thank you very much.

"While we are here, for what it's worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete," she wrote.

People responded to Garner's statement and said, "People covers Hollywood stars beloved by our audience, and our story on Jennifer Garner is fair and truthful. To be clear, it does not include rumors and does not say she's pregnant. We wish her well."