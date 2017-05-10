By Ned Ehrbar CBS News May 10, 2017, 3:25 PM

Jay Z gaining on Diddy in Forbes wealthiest in hip-hop list

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

It's getting crowded at the top.

According to Forbes, Sean "Diddy" Combs maintained the top spot on this year's list of richest people in hip-hop -- but Jay Z is nipping at his heels. 

Bad Boy Entertainment founder Combs once again topped Forbes' list with a net worth of $820 million, while Beyonce's husband vaulted into second place with $810 million -- a 30 percent increase from 2016. Both moguls augment their entertainment enterprises with lucrative alcohol deals, with Diddy doing well off his deal with Ciroc and Jay Z earning money from champagne brand Armand de Brignac.

Dr. Dre slid to No. 3 with a still impressive $740 million, thanks mostly to his share of the sale of Beats to Apple in 2014 and some savvy investments. 

For the fourth and fifth spots, there's a considerable drop-off, with Cash Money Records co-owner Bryan "Birdman" Williams coming in fourth with $110 million and Canadian rapper Drake rounding out the top five with $90 million. At 30, Drake is by far the youngest person on the list. 

