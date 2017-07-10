CBS/AP July 10, 2017, 4:28 PM

Jay-Z announces "4:44" tour starting in October

Jay-Z performs during TIDAL X: Jay-Z B-sides in NYC on May 17, 2015 in New York City. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

NEW YORK -- Concertgoers will get to hear Jay-Z rap about his marital issues with Beyonce when he hits the road this fall.  

The rap icon announced the "4:44" tour Monday, which kicks off Oct. 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It wraps Dec. 21 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The 31-date tour will also visit Brooklyn, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Dallas; Atlanta; and Washington, D.C.

A pre-sale for Tidal subscribers and Citi cardholders starts Monday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

Jay-Z released "4:44" on June 30. It includes personal songs about his marriage with Beyonce and his life as an entrepreneur.

Jay-Z is also scheduled to headline festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, the Meadows Music and Arts Festival, and his own Made In America festival.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular