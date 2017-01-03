The all new
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 3, 2017, 5:37 PM

Janet Jackson gives birth to baby boy

Janet Jackson is finally a mom. 

The “Control” singer welcomed her first child -- a boy named Eissa -- with husband Wissam Al Mana on Tuesday, her rep confirmed to People magazine.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son, Eissa Al Mana, into the world,” the rep said in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson and Al Mana were married in 2012. In April, the singer postponed her Unbreakable world tour for family reasons.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change,” she said in a video statement released on Twitter. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know.”

“My husband and I are planning our family,” she said. “So I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

