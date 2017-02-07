Watch Jake Gyllenhaal sing during rehearsals for "Sunday in the Park with George"

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to make his Broadway musical debut -- and he’s posted a video to prove it, in case there were any doubts.

Gyllenhaal is set to begin previews of “Sunday in the Park with George” -- a revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical -- on Feb. 23, and to show off how rehearsals have been going, he invited “True Detective” and “Beasts of No Nation” director Cary Fukunaga to film him singing “Finishing the Hat” earlier this month.

In 2015, Gyllenhaal starred in an off-Broadway concert production of “Little Shop of Horrors” and in the Broadway play “Constellations,” but “Sunday in the Park with George” will mark his first foray into Broadway musicals.

The video was filmed at the Hudson Theatre last Wednesday.

“This is what happens when Riva Marker (the bada** president of NineStories) and I invite #CaryJoFukunaga to rehearsals for our new Broadway musical,” Gyllenhaal wrote. “Check out this video we made!”