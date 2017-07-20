Jada Pinkett Smith says she used to be a drug dealer

Jada Pinkett Smith is revealing secrets from her pre-fame past.

The "Girls Trip" star recently visited the "Sway in the Morning" show on SiriusXM, where she explained the origins of her friendship with late rapper Tupac Shakur.

"It's kind of hard because I haven't really told the whole story," she said. "One of the things that's very interesting that I've never really said before is that when I first met Pac, I was a drug dealer."

"That's how we started," she said. "Then as I was coming out, something very bad happened to me. As I was coming out of the life, he was coming more into the life."

Pinkett Smith also revealed that when Shakus was killed in 1996, they hadn't been speaking because of an argument.

"Pac and I's relationship was about survival," she said. "That's how it started. I know that most people want to always connect it in this romance thing, and that's just because they don't have the story. It was based in survival -- how we held each other down -- and when you have somebody that has your back when you feel like you're nothing, that's everything. There's a lot of components to our story that we've never shared for a very specific reason. I just decided that this one little piece was important to share finally because it gives more insight to who we were. It was about survival and it's always been about survival between us."

Last month, Smith took to Twitter to express her frustrations about the Shakur biopic, "All Eyez on Me."

Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017