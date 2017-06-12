"House of Cards" comes to the Tony Awards

The 71st annual Tony Awards were full of special guests, including Tina Fey and Lin-Manuel Miranda. But the biggest surprise of the night was likely an appearance by Frank and Claire Underwood.

Host Kevin Spacey took to the Tony stage with Robin Wright by his side -- flanked by Secret Service and their "House of Cards" co-star Michael Kelly -- to deliver the envelope containing the name of the winner for best musical to Miranda, who seemed appropriately intimidated by their presence.

Spacey handed the envelope to Miranda and offered him a firm handshake as well. He then addressed the camera in one of his signature asides, commenting that he wanted to hurry up and get home "before Bette Midler thanks anyone else."