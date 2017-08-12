2 dead in helicopter crash near Charlottesville, police say

A helicopter crashed Saturday in Albermale County, Virginia, near the city of Charlottesville, where a violent white nationalist rally was taking place.

The Bell 407 helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, the FAA confirmed to CBS News. There are two confirmed fatalities, the Virginia State Police posted on their Facebook page. Both the people killed were on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.

Emergency crews were responding, according to CBS affiliate WCAV-TV.

Scene near helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/ySSce96L2r — Dan Schutte (@schuttedan) August 12, 2017

A video from social media showed flames near a golf course.

Helicopters were reported flying overhead in Charlottesville as Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency after what is believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade. At least one person was killed and 19 injured when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters.

