HBO announces 2016 election miniseries from “Game Change” team

The events of the 2016 election might still seem too fresh for some viewers to relive, but HBO is banking that audiences will be hungry for another look by next year.

The cable network is adapting a forthcoming book by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann into a miniseries chronicling Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Penguin Press announced Thursday.

The book, the third installment in the bestselling “Game Change” series, will be released in early 2018, with the miniseries to follow.

Jay Roach will return as director and executive producer with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone Productions co-producing along with HBO Films. Roach directed the 2012 HBO movie “Game Change” as well as 2016’s HBO film “All the Way,” which featured Bryan Cranston as Lyndon Johnson. He also directed the 2008 HBO movie “Recount,” which chronicled the Supreme Court battle that decided the 2000 election.

Julianne Moore received an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Sarah Palin in “Game Change.” There has been no word yet on who might be cast as Mr. Trump and Ms. Clinton.

Halperin and Heilemann teamed up for 2010’s “Game Change: Obama and the Clintons, McCain and Palin, and the Race of a Lifetime” -- about the 2008 campaign -- and its sequel, “Double Down: Game Change 2012.”

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, whose work on their bestselling book ‘Game Change’ set the bar for political reporting and storytelling inside a presidential campaign,” HBO Films president Len Amato said in a statement, adding that the project “promises to vividly capture the most unique and impactful event in modern American politics.”