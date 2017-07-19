"Hawaii Five-0" announces three new cast members

NEW YORK -- Meet the newest stars of "Hawaii Five-0."

CBS says Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale are set to join the cast of "Hawaii Five-0" with its eighth season; Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park recently left the police drama.

Dale has had a recurring role on "Hawaii Five-0" as Adam Noshimuri since season two; he will be recruited by Five-0 head Steve McGarrett to work on the team. This summer, he is starring in CBS' suspense thriller "Salvation."

Rath will play Tani Rey, who is recruited from her job as a lifeguard at a hotel pool. The actress starred in the series "Being Human" and "Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life."

Koale will play Junior Reigns, a former NAVY Seal who just returned from serving and is looking for a new job. He appears in the forthcoming feature "Thank You for Your Service."

Continuing "Hawaii Five-0" cast members include Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Chi McBride and Jorge Garcia. The new season begins Sept. 29.