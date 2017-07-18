Harry Styles, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus top iHeartRadio festival lineup

One Direction fans will have something to make them happy on each day of this year's iHeartRadio Festival.

Former members of the British boy band will be playing the star-studded fest, which takes place Sept. 22 and 23 in at the T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas. Harry Styles will perform Friday, while Niall Horan will take the stage Saturday.

Alongside Styles, Friday's lineup will include Coldplay, the Weeknd, Chris Stapleton, Pink, Thirty Seconds to Mars and David Guetta. On Saturday, Horan will be joined by DJ Khaled, Lorde, Kings of Leon, Big Sean, Miley Cyrus and Thomas Rhett, plus a special appearance by Kesha.

Ryan Seacrest will host the two-day festival, which will be live-streamed by the CW and broadcast on television in October.

Tickets for the iHeartRadio festival go on sale July 28.