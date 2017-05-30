Harry Styles calls Manchester bombing victim, says "I love you"

Harry Styles made one Manchester victim's dream come true when he called her and said "I love you."

The Manchester Evening News reports that Freya Lewis is being treated for multiple fractures, lacerations and burns at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

On her school's website, a blog post described the call from Styles and said that Lewis was waking up from sedation. She reportedly smiled at her father and blew him a kiss; later, the phone rang and it was Styles.

"Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!!" it says on the blog post.

Lewis' sister, Georgia, confirmed the phone call and wrote on Facebook that Freya was "in shock."

"I have no words. Reluctantly, I will admit it, I love you Harry!" wrote Georgia.

To complete the love fest, Freya's school wrote, "Harry, we salute you sir, Holmes Chapel is very proud of you!!!!"

Freya was among the dozens of concertgoers injured after a terrorist attacked Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande show on May 22, leaving 22 dead. Grande will return to Manchester on Sunday to perform a benefit show with the likes of Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.