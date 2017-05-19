Harry Styles and James Corden switch clothes in "Carpool Karaoke"

Harry Styles is moving on up, from the back seat to the passenger seat.

He joined James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke," during which the "Late Late Show" host reminded Styles that last time, he was in the back row of the car as part of his former boy band, One Direction.

Styles and Corden launched into a spirited take on the singer's new song, "Sign of the Times," and closed off by miming the piano notes that end the song.

Corden looked like he was nearly in tears and he said, "I went somewhere else emotionally; I wasn't in the car anymore."

"It makes me cry performing sometimes. I find it quite emotional -- in like, a cool way," Styles said.

Corden poked fun at him and joked, "'I'm not crying in an uncool way.'"

Styles confirmed to Corden that his mother cried "in a cool way" after she first listened to his album, and that her favorite song on the album is probably "Sweet Creature."

Styles and Corden harmonized on that song next, then Corden talked about Styles', well, style. The singer was wearing a black shirt with a colorful floral print.

"If I was wearing that shirt, I would just look like I was on my way to a barbecue," said Corden. Styles said there was only one way to find out, and the two swapped shirts. Corden and Styles then went through several wardrobe changes, including a fishnet tanktop, to prove that Styles could pull off clothes better than the "Late Late Show" host.

Watch the full video to see the two recite famous movie lines and sing Outkast, Lionel Richie and more.