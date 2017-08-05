Gunfire caused California wildfire that destroyed 63 homes, investigators say

MARIPOSA, Calif. -- Gunfire sparked a destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park last month that destroyed 131 structures, including 63 homes, fire investigators said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday that a gun fired on public lands caused the wildfire that burned 127 square miles on July 16.

At the time, authorities described the blaze fire as "extreme and aggressive," CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reported.

The fire, which prompted evacuations in several areas including the town of Mariposa, destroyed 63 homes and 67 other buildings.

More than 3,000 firefighters from across California raced to battle the fire where towering flames and thick smoke consumed the state's historic gold country, Villarreal reported.

CalFire is offering a $2,000 reward for information about the person responsible for starting the fire.