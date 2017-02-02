“Groundhog Day” Broadway musical giving away tickets to first preview

Feb. 2 seems like a great day to mention that “Groundhog Day,” the musical based on the 1993 Bill Murray film, is coming to Broadway next month.

In Pennsylvania this morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter. And in six weeks, previews for the new musical begin at the August Wilson Theatre.

The production, by “Matilda” composer Tim Minchin and director Matthew Warchus, was a hit in London last summer, causing producers to fast-track a Broadway transition.

In honor of the show’s namesake holiday, the show’s producers announced today that they’re giving away all of the tickets to their first preview on March 16.

Fans who want to enter can do so by liking the show’s official Facebook page before February 17. Winners will be chosen at random on February 21.