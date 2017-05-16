Gisele Bündchen on "Walkin' this life" with Tom Brady

Since stepping off the runway, retired model Gisele Bündchen has been dedicating herself to advocating for the environment. As part of her advocacy, she serves as an advisor to Project Drawdown, a non-profit founded by environmentalist Paul Hawken. Hawken recently also published a book called "Drawdown," which offers 100 solutions to reverse global warming. Gisele is partnering with Hawken to promote the book and the solutions it contains.

In an interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose, Bündchen also revealed more about her relationship with her husband and New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady.

Gisele Bündchen: He's not, like, he's playing tennis, right? He's playing football. It's a contact sports and a very aggressive sport. But he knows I will always -- I will always support him. And I want him to be happy. And if that makes him happy, and he loves to do that, then I'm always gonna support him like I've always have. So I want him to be happy and fulfilled. So --

Charlie Rose: You've changed him, and he's changed you.

Bündchen: Yeah. I think that's what we've done. You know, we -- I think relationships kind of, like, that's -- we do most of our growing in relationships because we really kind of, like, they see all of us, right? All the sides of us. And I think we have a -- we've been growing and learning a lot from each other. So I think, you know, it's a wonderful, you know, walkin' this life with a partner where you can always grow and learn from, it's wonderful.

Watch her and Paul Hawken's conversation with Charlie Rose Wednesday, May 17, 2017, on "CBS This Morning," which airs 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT.