“Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya responds to Samuel L. Jackson's criticisms

British actor and “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya doesn’t like having to “prove that I’m black,” he said in a response to criticism from “Pulp Fiction” star Samuel L. Jackson.

“I see black people as one man,” Kaluuya told GQ magazine. “I resent that I have to prove that I’m black. I don’t know what that is. I’m still processing it.”

During an interview with Hot 97 last week, Jackson questioned the casting of Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s hit film because the character is African-American.

“I tend to wonder what would that movie have been with an American brother who really understands that in a way.” Jackson said. “What would a brother from America made of that role? I’m sure the director helped. Some things are universal, but everything ain’t.”

“When I’m around black people, I’m made to feel ‘other’ because I’m dark-skinned,” Kaluuya said. “I’ve had to wrestle with that, with people going ‘You’re too black.’ Then I come to America, and they say, ‘You’re not black enough.’”

“I really respect African-American people. I just want to tell black stories,” he said. “This is the frustrating thing, bro: In order to prove that I can play this role, I have to open up about the trauma that I’ve experienced as a black person. I have to show off my struggle so that people accept that I’m black. No matter that every single room I go to, I’m usually the darkest person there. You know what I’m saying? I kind of resent that mentality. I’m just an individual.”