Georgia driver admits killing preacher's teen stepdaughter in hit and run

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- A Georgia driver has admitted killing a preacher's teen stepdaughter, who was handing out church literature, in a hit and run last October, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Marcia Demarcus, 42, was high on prescription drugs when she plowed into 16-year-old Caelyn Olds and Linda Long in Fayetteville in a pickup truck and fled. They had been handing out fliers for Middle Fayette Church of Christ, where Olds' stepfather is reportedly a preacher.

Long's husband was able to give the driver's license plate number to police.

Long, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, testified at a Monday court hearing during which Demarcus pleaded guilty to homicide and other charges, the paper reports.

"I was thrown down the hill," Long said. "When I came to myself, I started screaming for Caelyn; she didn't answer."

Demarcus was reportedly sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years of probation. As judge Fletcher Sams handed down the sentence, he reportedly told her, "You owe Caelyn and her family a lifetime of sobriety."