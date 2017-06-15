Gene Simmons wants to trademark “devil horns” hand gesture

KISS front-man Gene Simmons is looking to claim the "devil horns" hand gesture for his own.

Simmons filed an application Friday with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a trademark on the hand gesture he regularly uses during concerts and public appearances -- thumb, index and pinky fingers extended, with the middle and ring fingers folded down.

According to Simmons, this hand gesture was first used in commerce -- by him -- on Nov. 14, 1974. He is claiming the hand gesture should be trademarked for "entertainment, namely live performances by a musical artist [and] personal appearances by a musical artist."

While Simmons' application didn't define the meaning of the gesture, it is often referred to as "devil horns," the "sign of the devil" or simply "rock on." It is also the American Sing Language symbol for "I love you."