War comes to Westeros in new "Game of Thrones" season 7 trailer

Here be dragons.

War is coming to Westeros, if the new trailer for "Game of Thrones" is any indication. The first look at material from season 7 was released Wednesday.

The trailer features all of the pieces moving into place for a major conflict, with Daenerys Targaryon (Emilia Clarke) retaking her family throne at Dragonstone while newly crowned Queen of the Seven Kingdoms Cersei Lannister frets about enemies approaching from all directions.

Up north, Jon Snow and Sansa Stark retaking Winterfell doesn't seem to have relieved much tension.

As expected, the new season -- the series' second to last -- looks to pack in a lot of action, some epic battles and more than a few dragons.

The new season of "Game of Thrones" premieres July 16 on HBO.