Fox greenlights “Love Connection” reboot with Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen’s schedule just got more hectic.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host abd Bravo boss will host a reboot of 1980s game show “Love Connection,” Fox announced at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

The 15-episode season will launch this summer, with “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss serving as executive producer. The original incarnation of “Love Connection” ran from 1983 to 1994 and was hosted by Chuck Woolery.

“I was a huge fan of the original ‘Love Connection,’ and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives,” Cohen said.

The network also announced that Jamie Foxx will host a new music-based game show this summer called “Beat Shazam.”