CBS/AP February 22, 2017, 5:16 PM

Filming underway for Han Solo “Star Wars” film

Peter Mayhew and Harrison Ford star in 1977’s “Star Wars.”

Lucasfilm

NEW YORK -- Alden Ehrenreich has taken control of the Millennium Falcon. The Han Solo “Star Wars” spinoff has begun production.

The Walt Disney Co. announced that shooting began at London’s Pinewood Studios on Monday. To kick off the untitled Han Solo movie, the studio released a photo of the cast at the controls of the Millennium Falcon.

Ehrenreich plays a younger version of Harrison Ford’s iconic smuggler and is seated amid cast members including Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, “Fleabag” star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian.

Co-director Chris Miller, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo, Phil Lord and Donald Glover pose in the Millennium Falcon as production begins on the Han Solo stand-alone “Star Wars” film in London on February 20, 2016.

Jonathan Olley

Actor Joonas Suatamo takes over the role of Chewbacca, previously played by Peter Mayhew. And though she’s not in the photo, Disney confirmed that “Westworld” star Thandie Newton will also star. 

The film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who helmed “The Lego Movie.” In a statement they said, “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

Disney will release the film May 25, 2018.

