Fifth Harmony performs without Camila Cabello at the 2017 People's Choice Awards

The ladies of Fifth Harmony didn’t miss a step at the People’s Choice Awards, their first onstage appearance since ex-member Camila Cabello left the group.

The group -- now consisting of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui -- took the stage in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to perform “Work From Home” to the celebrity-laden crowd.

Immediately after their spirited rendition, the ladies stuck around to accept the award they’d also won that night, for Favorite Group, an honor they’d picked up for the second year in a row.

“Thank you guys so much. This means the absolute world to us,” Kordei said. “We would be nothing without you. Thank you so, so, so much.”

There was no mention of Cabello in their acceptance speech.