Fetty Wap safe after shooting in Paterson, New Jersey

Rapper Fetty Wap is safe and unhurt after he was involved in a shooting in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey.

Police have made an arrest in the altercation that left three people wounded outside a 24-hour deli early Sunday.

Authorities said they arrested Raheem Thomas near his Paterson home and charged him with assault and weapons offenses. They said that Fetty Wap -- whose real name is Willie Maxwell -- and several friends became involved in a heated confrontation with another group after a fight broke out inside the deli, with one male victim being struck with a gun, police director Jerry Speziale told NJ.com. The fight then spilled outside, where shots were fired.

The three victims were taken to a hospital. NJ.com reported that one 34-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his lower leg and another man was found three blocks away with a gunshot wound to his torso. Both were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and the third gunshot victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Maxwell posted positive tweets hours after the shooting, including a quote by Albus Dumbledore of the “Harry Potter” series: “Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light💯 — FettyWap1738 (@fettywap) March 26, 2017

Nothing is certain, everything is possible🌴 — FettyWap1738 (@fettywap) March 26, 2017