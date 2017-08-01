Federal agent accidentally shoots self at Orlando International Airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando police said a federal agent accidentally shot themselves in the heel Tuesday while attempting to catch a gun falling from their holster.

The incident took place inside Orlando International Airport around 11:20 a.m. when the agent was approaching a checkpoint. The agent tried to take off their shoulder bag when it caught on the holstered weapon, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

When attempting to catch the weapon, the agent accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting him or herself in the heel, police said. The gun was recovered a few feet away.

Police said the agent was going to be flying armed.

At the scene, police told The Orlando Sentinel that the agent is with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They said the agent was wearing plainclothes and was on vacation.

The agent was the only person injured in the shooting, police said.

Carolyn Fennell, the airport's director of public affairs, told CBS News that the shooting was an isolated incident that had no impact on airport operations.