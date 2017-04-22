Erin Moran, "Happy Days" star, dead at age 56

“Happy Days” actress Erin Moran has passed away at the age of 56, CBS News has confirmed.

Around 4:07 p.m. Harrison County dispatch in Corydon, Indiana, received a 911 call for an unresponsive female.

First responders determined that Moran was deceased.

An autopsy is pending and further details are not available at this time.

Moran played Joanie Cunningham on the hit show “Happy Days” and its spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

“Happy Days” broadcast from 1974-1984.

Henry Winkler, Moran’s co-star, took to Twitter late Saturday to express his condolences:

OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017





