Erin Moran, "Happy Days" star, dead at age 56

Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunniham on “Happy Days,” poses with a bronze statue of the “Happy Days” character, Arthur Fonzarelli, also known as “The Fonz,” at an unveiling, Tue., Aug. 19, 2008, in Milwaukee.

“Happy Days” actress Erin Moran has passed away at the age of 56, CBS News has confirmed.

Around 4:07 p.m. Harrison County dispatch in Corydon, Indiana, received a 911 call for an unresponsive female.

First responders determined that Moran was deceased.

An autopsy is pending and further details are not available at this time.

Actresses Erin Moran, left, and Marion Ross pose together at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ “A Father’s Day Salute to TV Dads” in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Thu., June 18, 2009.

Moran played Joanie Cunningham on the hit show “Happy Days” and its spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

“Happy Days” broadcast from 1974-1984.

Henry Winkler, Moran’s co-star, took to Twitter late Saturday to express his condolences:


