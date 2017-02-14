Emily Ratajkowski defends Melania Trump against "slut-shaming"

Emily Ratajkowski might have stumped for Bernie Sanders, but the model is defending Melania Trump after a New York Times reporter allegedly referred to the First Lady as a “hooker.”

Ratajkowski wrote about the incident on Twitter.

She tweeted on Sunday, “Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me ‘Melania is a hooker.’ Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bulls***.”

Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me "Melania is a hooker." Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

Trump thanked Ratajkowski and said, “Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata.”

Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2017

The reporter in question, Jacob Bernstein, apologized for his comment on Twitter, calling it a “supid remark” that was “referring to unfounded rumors.”

This is a four part tweet. 1. I want to take ownership of a mistake I made. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

2. Speaking at a party in what I thought was a personal conversation, I nevertheless made a stupid remark about the first lady. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

3. My editors have made it clear my behavior was not in keeping with the standards of the Times, and I agree. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

4. My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

Bernstein is the son of late feminist icon and writer Nora Ephron.