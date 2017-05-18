Emergency landing for JetBlue flight that may have hit bird

WASHINGTON -- A JetBlue flight headed to New York returned to Washington, D.C. Wednesday night after possibly striking a bird, reports CBS New York.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot declared an emergency.

Some 15 minutes after Flight 1808 departed from Washington's Dulles International Airport for New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport , the captain told passengers they would have to return to Dulles and brace for impact when the plane landed, CBS New York says.

The plane landed safely at about 10 p.m., according to the Metro Washington Airports Authority.

The MWAA says its Fire and Rescue unit responded and spotted a fuel leak on the aircraft.

Emergency crews applied foam to contain the fuel spill, the agency says.

Before long, passengers took to social media:

Unreal experience w/ @jetblue. Emergency landings are always a traumatic experience but thankful we're all safe.Fuel leak among other issues pic.twitter.com/Y00Bd3dvN1 — Bryan L. Miller (@EdTechNerd) May 18, 2017

A mobile lounge transported all passengers from the plane to the gate, and they were put on another Jet Blue plane, the MWAA adds.

No injuries were reported.

Some passengers said they heard a sound coming from the engine

The aircraft was an E190, the smaller of the two planes JetBlue flies, reports CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reported. It was being inspected for damage early Thursday morning.