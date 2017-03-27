Elton John celebrates 70th birthday with gala

Elton John celebrated a major milestone in style -- with the help of Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

The “Candle in the Wind” singer was feted at a 70th birthday gala Saturday in Los Angeles that featured performances by Gaga and Wonder -- who offered a duet of “Happy Birthday” -- as well as Rosanne Cash and Ryan Adams. The event also celebrated John’s 50 years of collaboration with lyricist Bernie Taupin.

Gaga also performed stripped-down piano versions of a pair of her own hits, “Born This Way” and “Bad Romance,” while Adams covered John’s hit “Rocket Man,” according to Rolling Stone.

The gala was held at UCLA’s Hammer Museum and benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Guests included James Corden, Katy Perry and Neil Patrick Harris, while video messages from the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Bono and Prince Harry were played.