Elon Musk and Amber Heard appear to confirm relationship on Instagram

Billionaire Elon Musk and actress Amber Heard have stayed mum about their dating status, but the pair appeared to confirm their relationship over the weekend on Instagram.

Musk and Heard posted matching photos of the two of them dining out at a restaurant on the Gold Coast in Australia, just after Heard planted a kiss on Musk’s cheek, leaving behind some lipstick.

“Cheeky,” Heard wrote in the caption.

The two were also spotted zip-lining in Australia, where Heard is filming “Aquaman.” The Tesla scion’s Instagram caption revealed that the couple were eating out with the movie’s director James Wan and producer Rob Cowan.

Heard, 31, divorced Johnny Depp last year after alleging domestic violence. Musk, 45, also divorced his second wife, actress Talulah Riley of “Westworld,” last year for the second time. Musk has five sons from his first marriage.