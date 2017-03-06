Ed Sheeran teases new Taylor Swift collaboration

Taylor Swift might not appreciate it, but Ed Sheeran confirmed new music from the “Blank Space” singer is on the way this year.

While Swift has kept relatively quiet for the better part of 2016 and the new year -- minus a collaboration with Zayn Malik tied to “Fifty Shades Darker” -- Sheeran recently told the BBC that she’ll be debuting a new album before the end of 2017.

“Taylor isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year,” he said. “Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records.”

And apparently that new album could include a new collaboration between the two, as Sheeran said at the iHeart Radio Music Awards that he and Swift would “definitely” be working together again.

“Certainly in our lifetime,” Sheeran told E! News.