Ed Sheeran’s new songs break Spotify record

Ed Sheeran’s fans were eager for new music, if his recent Spotify numbers are any indication.

Sheeran released two new tracks -- “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” -- Friday, and both tracks shattered the streaming music service’s record for single-day streams, with the singer-songwriter bringing in 13 million streams from the two songs.

“Shape of You” received 6.87 million streams, while “Castle on the Hill” got 6.17 million, both easily surpassing the previous Spotify record of 4.76 million set by One Direction with “Drag Me Down” in July 2015.

Within 48 hours of their release, the two songs had amassed 25.8 million streams.

The new songs will appear on his latest album “÷,” which does not yet have a release date.