Ed Sheeran to guest-star on “Game of Thrones”

With a new album to promote, Ed Sheeran seems to be everywhere this year -- including Westeros.

The “Shape of You” singer will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming seventh season of “Game of Thrones,” executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed at a SXSW panel for the series Sunday moderated by series stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

“For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said. No details were provided about how Sheeran will be used within the show’s narrative.

Sheeran had previously been offered a spot on the show around the third season but turned it down due to other commitments. It has been speculated that he would have appeared as one of the musicians at the infamous Red Wedding, a scene that featured members of Coldplay.

During the SXSW panel, Benioff and Weiss also confirmed that the eighth and final season of the series will consist of six episodes.

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” premieres July 16.